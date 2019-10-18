RELATIONSHIP SPELLS, POWERFUL LOVE SPELLS THAT WORK





Relationship spells



Strong relationships are fundamental to enjoy a fulfilling life, filled with love, care, and great memories. But it takes a lot to build up and maintain a bond and sometimes even the tiniest of misunderstanding can brittle a potential chemistry. Are you trying to get really close to somebody? Are you having problems in your existing relationship? Not always mere love at your end would be enough to bind a bond and at times you would need an external energy for an added boost. This is where the relationship spells come in.



These spells support through the extra supernatural force that is desired to keep your relationship in place. However, sometimes, relationship spells are also meant to destroy an otherwise budding relationship. But you should understand the Wiccan 3 Fold law here which says whatever you do will come back to you 3 fold. So, if you cast a relationship spell to destroy a bond, you would have to face the negative consequences.



Relationship spells form a vast domain. One of them is to make a relationship more intimate and stronger. To do the spell, you would need a pink candle, sheets of paper, red pen and sandalwood oil. This spell is perfect when you are in a new relationship and both of you wish to make it work. You have to perform the ritual together with your partner. First of all, both of you will separately create lists of attributes you two admire in one another. Think well before putting your points and you have to enlist minimum 6-10 points here. Now, bring the two lists to the altar. It’s best to perform the spell on Friday nights.



Face each other comfortably and light up the candle. Now, pray to the love Goddess Aphrodite to bless you two with a powerful bond that would last forever. You have to chant the spell together and as you finish with the maxim- take out the lists & read all the points allowed. Next, dab a little bit of sandalwood oil right on the thumb & press the oiled area on each page at its top. Finally, don’t forget to thank the Goddess for joining in your spell and blow off the candle. Then, you will fold up both the papers & store it somewhere safe in your bedroom.



Another relationship spell is about a happy marriage and would be good when you are having issues in your conjugal life. To do the spell, you would need one candle, essential oil and incense. While performing the ritual, you have to visualize that your spouse is right next to you. First, you will anoint your candle with oil & light up the incense. Then, visualize that both of you are in some happy and loving situations. Now, chant the spell as a prayer to the Gods and Goddesses to bless your union with love and harmony forever.



You must know here that relationship spells are some of the most powerful spells and hence are best handled by the most experienced spellcasters. If magic is new territory for you, it’s better you be extremely cautious while casting the spell. You have to be very proper with all the ingredients and rituals. Any problem or negligence here would have the spell backfire straight to you and you will end up losing out on all your precious bonds.



