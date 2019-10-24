Thursday, October 24, 2019 - This Kisii man identified as Duke Makori is a notorious conman who has been impersonating an army officer and conning gullible Kenyans.





He has been soliticing money from unsuspecting people and lying to desperate youths that he is in a position to help them join the army.





We understand that Makoris is a serial conman with several cases and police are pursuing him.





See his photos and avoid transacting any business with him.