OUR MISSION





Nyayo Tea Zones Development Corporation (NZDC) is a State Corporation in the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, with the mandate of promoting forest conservation by creating buffer zones of tea and assorted tree species to check against human encroachment into the forestland.

VACANCIES FOR INTERNSHIP

The Corporation seeks to engage highly motivated Kenyans to undertake internship for a period of one (1) year commencing November 2019.

INTERNSHIP

The successful candidates will be deployed to tea buffer zones across the Country and the factories to undertake internship trainings.

Qualifications

· Be a Kenyan Citizen.

· A bachelor’s degree Certificate in Agriculture, Food Technology and Engineering from a recognized University.

· A copy of the National Identity Card.

· Demonstrate good verbal and written communication skills in both English and Kiswahili.

· Demonstrate a proactive attitude and willingness to learn and to be part of a team.

· Ability to handle challenging assignments within timelines.

· Be Computer literate.

Terms of Service: Internship

Benefits: Apart from a stipend, an intern will not be entitled to any leave, service gratuity, medical or any other benefit.

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to download and complete the attached Nyayo Tea Zones Development Corporation (NTZDC) Internship Application Form on www.teazones.co.ke . Attach COPIES of the following documents:

· National Identity Card;

· Academic and Professional Certificates;

· Any supporting documents and testimonials

How to Apply

Completed application forms should be addressed and submitted to the following address by 29 th October 2019.

Managing Director

Nyayo Tea Zones Development Corporation

Nyayo House 11 th Floor

P.O. Box 48552 – 00100

NAIROBI

Nyayo Tea Zones Development Corporation is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women, Persons with Disability and those from marginalized communities are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.