Monday, October 28, 2019 - Celebrated Kenyan rapper Brian Ouko alias Khaligraph Jones, was on Saturday mugged his silver chain worth Sh60, 000 while performing in Kisumu.





The OG as he calls himself was among the entertainers that headlined the lavish Guinness Smooth launch party in the lakeside city.





The hard-hitting rapper decided to mingle with fans during his performance and that is when a naughty fan snatched the silver chain from his neck.





However, Khaligraph laughed off the incident stating that he doesn’t mind losing the jewellery and went on to reveal he even offered to perform for free because of his love for Kisumu.





“Wameenda mpaka na chain, but ni sawa sisi tunapeana kila kitu. Kisumu nawapenda bado juu hata hii show niliambia organizers nitapiga free. So mjue hivyo ndio nawapenda,”





Other acts who graced the beer launch include Willy Paul and the Sailors.



