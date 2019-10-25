Friday October 25, 2019 - A court case filed in a London court where the East African Development Bank (EADB) is seeking Sh1.4 billion from Dari Restaurant has lifted the lid on Jubilee Secretary General, Raphael Tuju’s multi-billion empire.





Tuju rarely behaves as a man of means but beneath the warm smile and the soft spoken personality, he is one of the richest individuals in the country.





The former Rarieda MP has built an impressive multi-billion empire through hard work and discipline even as his peers continue to steal and loot public coffers.





He was raised in a poor family before earning a spot at Starehe Boys Centre, where poor bright students were given a chance to pursue quality education.





It is at Starehe that he first wore his first underwear.





Tuju has kept the eye on the ball.





He led a quiet life that at some point, while working as a journalist, he as using public transport when some of his colleagues used their little earning to buy private cars.





He used his savings to accumulate strategic real estate assets, which now count for a significant part of his empire.





He bought his first two-and-a-half acre piece of land in the early 1990s when an acre of land was going for Sh100,000.





He would later build his first family home there.





An acre of land in Karen now fetches around Sh50 million.





“When I was buying my two-and-half acres of land in Karen, I lived in Buru Buru.”





“But when my colleagues got money they went to the best pubs in town and the most popular discotheques.”





“For me, whatever little I got, I put into real estate,” he said in a past interview.



