Monday, October 28, 2019 - This naughty guy has caused chaos on social media after sharing photos of himself fingering a sexy lady in the car.
From the photos, it appears the two were chilling out in a park somewhere during the day and decided to get naughty.
Things escalated quickly and the guy is seen performing a sex act on the lady act using his fingers without a care in the world.
The randy guy has elicited hilarious reactions with netizens vowing never to shake men’s hands again.
See the photos and reactions below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment