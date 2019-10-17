Thursday October 17, 2019 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, has claimed that Fidel Odinga's son, Allay Raila Odinga, was forced by her mother to drop out of school under unclear circumstances.





According to Ida, her efforts to find out the reason have been futile, with her daughter-in-law, Lwam Bekele, allegedly blocking her attempts.





Fidel was survived with Allay as the only child but Ida insists that there are twins that were born by another woman to Fidel, six months after his death in 2015.





In the court case where Lwam wants to be the sole administrator of Fidel's estate, Ida complains that her daughter-in-law has since sidelined the entire Odinga family.





“That even though the death of the deceased remained a mystery and efforts were made to establish what suddenly transpired, the petitioners herein, kept off from the family,” Ida and Winnie said in a joint affidavit.





“It remains unclear why the petitioner hastily ran away and kept off the family, whereas, there have been various efforts to establish contacts,” they went on.





But Bekele termed the statement as “preposterous, offensive and made in bad taste”.





She said Ida was in possession of Fidel’s autopsy report.





Bekele accuses her mother-in-law of “unjustifiably and continuously making false, defamatory and/or unkind remarks about her family friends and herself.”



