Thursday October 17, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated that he is the ideal candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when he completes his second and final term in power.





Speaking to a crowd while heading to the Kericho Golf Club on Wednesday, Ruto said he has played his part and urged his supporters to remain optimistic that he will become the fifth President of Kenya.





Ruto affirmed that his road to the presidency is clear, adding that he has done his best.





“Don’t worry. Everything is on course. I have done all there is to be done. Things are good for me at the national level. It is upon you to have faith in me," Ruto said.





Ruto also said that the Kalenjin community has not backed the ODM leader Raila Odinga for the last two general elections, adding that he is ready to send him home for good.





He maintained that Raila has lost touch with the electorate, and time for his retirement has come, adding that he will teach Raila a bitter lesson in the Kibra by-election.





"The Kalenjin community has not supported Odinga in the last two elections. I will send him home. First, I will ensure Jubilee clinches the Kibra parliamentary seat," he said.





