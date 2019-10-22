Tuesday October 22, 2019 -Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, has blasted the US Ambassador to Kenya, Kyle McCarter, over his interview on Wednesday, where he made claims that a 'senior politician' had been denied entry into the US after being implicated in a graft purge.





Appearing as a panelist on NTV's AM Live, Otiende accused the US envoy of being speculative and indirect even as he insisted that the American government was helping the country slay the graft dragon.





"A visa ban for those involved in corruption is a good thing, but it does not help to say that we have banned several senior people. If you want to help Kenyans, tell us who you have banned," Amollo stated.





Otiende also expressed regret with the words used by the envoy in the interview, where he threatened to reign terror on corruption suspects and drug lords in the country.





"The message is simple. Beware. We will come for you. The US has already stopped a senior personality from traveling into the country," McCarter had been quoted.





While he clarified that he had no issues with the US government stepping in to help in the prosecution of such cases, the ODM legislator stated that the statements by the ambassador were out of place and taste, since they painted the country as one without laws or locus to prosecute its own crimes.





"What is not right is this condescending attitude of saying that 'we will come for you', 'we will airlift you,' as if we do not have a country. Kenya is a sovereign republic. If you want to help us as a country, help the DCI investigate and arrest drug traffickers, but do not threaten the country," he stated with finality.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







