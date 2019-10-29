Tuesday October 29, 2019-

Former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro is in South Africa for medical treatment.





This was revealed by her representatives when they appeared in court.





This comes even as DCI and DPP are looking to arrest her for corruption.





Mrs Ongoro, who served as nominated Senator in the last Parliament, is among 21 people being sought by EACC over embezzlement of Sh48 million.





The representatives told Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi that the former legislator is in South Africa for treatment, although they did not give further details.





Eight people took plea on Monday over the loss of Sh48 million that was meant for construction of Kasarani Girls High School between 2008-13.





"You are not allowed to visit Kasarani constituency offices from today due to ongoing investigations," Mugambi told those who were charged.





"Those who did not appear have until Friday to present themselves to Ethics and Anti-Corruption offices," Mugambi added.





Also being sought by the sleuths is Mrs Ongoro's husband Ferdinand Masha. He did not also present himself to the court as ordered by the police.





Ongoro, who served as an assistant minister during 10th parliament, is the eldest sister to Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, an accomplished lawyer.



