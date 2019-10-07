Monday October 7, 2019 - A vocal Mt Kenya politician has defended former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he ordered the dredging exercise at the Indian Ocean stopped to enable the recovery of missing bodies following the Likoni channel accident.





On Saturday, Raila Odinga who visited Likoni Crossing Channel issued an Executive Order urging the company involved in the dredging exercise to stop until bodies of Miriam Kigenda and her 4 year old child are retrieved.





Sharing his thoughts on social media on Sunday, former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, said Raila issued the order on behalf of President Uhuru Kenyatta and those slamming him were just wasting their time.





"You called Willy Mutunga activist.”





“He left CJ office without a scandal, with reforms.”





“You dismissed Wangari Maathai activist.”





“She departed with biggest global award for it, indeed!”





“You insult Raila Odinga even for giving order at Likoni disaster.”





“Raila speaking for Uhuru! MtaDo? (what will you do?)" Kabando said.





A section of leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have been insulting Raila Odinga claiming that he has no powers to issue such an Executive Order.



