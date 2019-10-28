Monday October 28, 2019 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga offered an explanation as to why his grand plan to upgrade Kibra from a squalor-ridden settlement to an employment and housing spectacle failed.





Speaking yesterday when he descended on Kibra to drum up support for ODM's candidate, Imran Okoth, he recounted how he worked with the then United Nations Habitat Director, Anna Tibaijuka, on the plan.





According to him, everything was set but the plan was never brought to life as some individuals went to court to stop the execution to stop it.





"That program was about building modern houses, building factories, building a market, building schools and building hospitals here.”





“When we were about to start, those criminals went to court and obtained a court injunction to stop us from executing that plan”





“(Hiyo program ya kujenga nyumba za kisasa, kujenga viwanda, kujenga soko, kujenga mashule na kujenga mahospitali hapa, hiyo ndio mpango tulikuwa nayo. Tulipokuwa tunataka kuanza pale chini, wale majambazi wakaenda mahakamani, wakapata court injunction ya kustopisha sisi kuendelea na hiyo mpango)," said Raila.





Kibra still grapples with grinding levels of poverty and inadequate basic facilities like toilets.

Raila’s political opponents have often used the state of Kibra to attack his legacy, but with the explanation, they now have nothing to tell people against Raila.



