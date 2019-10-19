Saturday October 19, 2019

-A vocal lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has joined other Kenyans in criticising President Uhuru Kenyatta after he appointed former Othaya MP, Mary Wambui as the chairperson of National Employment Authority (NEA).





In an interview with Radio Jambo on Saturday , Makadara MP , George Aladwa noted that though President Uhuru might have his reasons for appointing Wambui, he should consider the youth when making such appointments.





The ODM MP criticised Uhuru for sidelining the youth in State jobs despite riding on their support to secure his first win in 2013 and promising to create jobs for young people.





"I would like the president considered the youth because these appointments have not been fair. He also promised to consider them (Ningependa rais aangazie vijana maana hizi appointments hazijakuwa fair. Pia aliwaahidi atawaangalia)," Aladwa said.





Aladwa, who is also ODM chairman in Nairobi, is a close ally of ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.



