Wednesday October 16, 2019-

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has reacted to the appointment of former Othaya MP, Mary Wambui, as National Employment Authority (NEA) chairperson.





In a Gazette Notice on Monday, Uhuru through Labour Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yattani appointed Wambui as the chairperson of the little known public entity.





In an interview with KTN on Tuesday, ODM chairman, John Mbadi said that the appointment of Wambui is a shame as young men in the country are languishing in abject poverty.





Mbadi further opined that though Wambui is subject to vetting, she is not the right person President Uhuru Kenyatta should have appointed to the position.





“The focus should be on whether Mary Wambui is competent for the job she has been offered. If you ask me, I don't think she is qualified for it,” he said.





The MP also raised concerns over the high number of unemployed youth in the country.

The lawmaker argued that youths in the country will be doomed if the government fails to address their plight.





He noted that is saddening for President Uhuru to recycle old politicians at the expense of energetic and hardworking young men out there looking for job vacancies.





“Who says that you should get employment if you are related to a senior person in the country?" Mbadi asked.





The Kenyan DAILY POST





