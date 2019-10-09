Thursday October 10, 2019-

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto is planning how to rig the Kibra by-election slated for November 7 this year.





In a meeting with Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati on Wednesday, ODM leaders led by their chairman John Mbadi alleged a plot by Ruto of rigging the election in favour of Jubilee Party candidate Macdonald Mariga.





Mbadi claimed the existence of KIEMS kits at Ruto’s Karen residence.





The Orange party claimed the KIEMS kits are to verify registration details of Kibra voters who have been invited to the residence.





ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, claimed Kibra residents who are invited to Ruto’s Karen residence are made to surrender their national identity cards, which are then verified with the gadget to determine their registration status before they are engaged.





"Our concern was how comes at DP Ruto’s residence there is a KIEMS kit where those who go there are first told to surrender their IDs for verification if they are indeed registered voters before they are facilitated," said Sifuna





But the DP's communications secretary David Mugonyi dismissed the claims, saying Jubilee does not need the kits to win the November 7 poll.





"We do not need the KIEMS kit to win Kibra. The people will decide. This is mediocrity redefined," Mugonyi stated.



