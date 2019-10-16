Wednesday October 16, 2019

-President Uhuru Kenyatta will next week travel to Russia to attend first-ever Russia-Africa summit in Sochi.





The summit will attracts over 50 Head of States and Uhuru will travel to Sochi accompanied by National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





The summit will be co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, who is the chairman of the AU.

Putin is targeting Africa leaders in a bid to suppress the influence of Western nations in the continent.





Raila is set to be a panelist in one of the sessions at the two-day event expected to be attended by more than 3,000 representatives of African businesses.





The conference will bring together more than 200 CEOs, ministers of key industries and expert representatives from Russia and Africa.





Bidco Chairman, Mr Shah will be among panelists discussing African investment.



