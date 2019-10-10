Thursday October 10, 2019-

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has dismissed claims

that he's under probe by Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over alleged car tax evasion.





In an article published by the Standard Newspaper on Wednesday, Raila is alleged to be among those being sought by the DCI over registration of a Range Rover KCS 002D.





But Raila through A.T Oluoch and Company Advocates denied owning the said vehicle, adding that the article was meant to injure his reputation.





The former Prime Minister further termed the article as “baseless, unjustified and deliberately slanted to inflict the greatest harm, damage, injury, embarrassment, ridicule, contempt and hatred” on him.





Raila gave Standard Group seven days to apologise in writing and if they fail, he will move to court and sue Kenya's oldest media house for defamation.





