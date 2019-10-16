Wednesday October 16, 2019 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Odinga Jnr, has shared his thoughts about Tuesday‘s arrest of Malinda MP, Aisha Jumwa.





Jumwa was arrested on Tuesday after causing chaos at an ODM function where a popular ODM supporter was killed.





In a tweet on Wednesday, Raila Odinga Jnr seems to celebrate the arrest of Jumwa saying the ODM MP has been engaging in sideshows at the expense of development.





Jnr said that Jumwa has been engaging in dirty politics since the handshake.





He also accused Jumwa of throwing insults at different leaders, adding that her career has taken a wrong turn.





“Nothing really good comes from Aisha Jumwa these days, her politics is getting murkier and personal each and every single passing day, if she is not throwing insults, she is smearing someone else in a bad way, very unfortunate,” Junior tweeted.



