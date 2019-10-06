Sunday October 6, 2019-

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga on Saturday ordered the dredging exercise at the Indian Ocean stopped.





Speaking at Likoni channel, Raila said the exercise is interfering with efforts to recover the bodies of Mariam Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter who perished at the Likoni Channel last Sunday when their car reversed and plunged into the Indian Ocean.





"I want to give an order here that the dredging works stop immediately so that those who are working here can work without interference," Raila said after confirming he was there as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure.





Divers from the Kenya Navy, KPA, Kemfri, KMA and private ones have complained of poor visibility in the ocean because of the mud that is being stirred because of the dredging exercise





The former Premier said he is satisfied with the recovery efforts being undertaken.

"The team is capable of doing the necessary retrieval,"





"We say pole to the family. The entire Kenyan nation is in mourning," he said.



