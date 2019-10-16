Wednesday October 16, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed claims that he's keen on use the Building Bridges Initiative to continue staying in power by creating another position for himself.





The Building Bridges Initiative team is set to submit a report soon to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, with the country expected to go for a referendum.





Raila is pushing for governance change, arguing that time has come for the country to adopt a Parliamentary System, which he argues is less divisive.





With Uhuru set to turn 60 in 2022 when his current term expires, COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, among other leaders have been asking him to continue staying in power beyond 2022 together with Raila.





On the same breath, Raila is closely working with Uhuru with the hope that the President will endorse him come 2022.





But while at Naivasha, Uhuru dismissed claims that he's keen to remain in power, insisting that when his time to leave comes, he will not hesitate to do so.





"I will go home when that time comes.”





“I have no interest in staying around and that is a promise.”





“I am not interested in creating a position for myself," he said, defending BBI team.





Deputy President William Ruto has been opposing plans to change the Constitution, arguing that the country is not ready for another referendum.



