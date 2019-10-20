Sunday October 20, 2019-

National Super Alliance (NASA), Raila Odinga is a king when it comes to bedroom matters if what self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, alleged is anything to go by.





In his twitter account on Sunday, Miguna alleged that Raila Odinga , who is also ODM Party leader , had sex with former Nairobi Women Representative , Rachael Shebesh.





Shebesh captivated Kenyans with her beauty and uncompromising support for ODM and Raila Odinga when she was nominated to parliament in 2009.





According to Miguna Miguna , due to her beauty , Raila Odinga invited her to his offices in Nairobi and banged her in his offices as her husband was waiting in the board room . When Mama Ida realized this she slapped Shebesh.





“What Raila Odinga and Ida have done are ACTIONABLE CRIMES; not mistakes. Killing their maid was cold-blooded murder. Stealing public funds is PLANNED and DELIBERATE CRIME. Sleeping with Rachel Shebesh - a married woman- as her husband sat in the office, was abuse of power, “Miguna wrote.





Miguna is still in exile in Toronto, Canada.



