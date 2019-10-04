Friday October 4, 2019-

Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has dismissed claims by Amani National Congress(ANC), Musalia Mudavadi that Western countries were threatening to cancel visa of his family unless he entered a political deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Mudavadi, who was speaking at Muungano SDA Church in New Jersey in the USA, said western countries were planning to cancel Raila’s family visa if he refuses to accept a political deal with Uhuru.





“The secret is that slowly Visas were being cancelled. And when Visas are cancelled, they don’t just cancel yours alone. They cancel yours, that of your wife, children and relatives,” Mudavadi said.





But in a rejoinder,Raila though ODM secretary General , Edwin Sifuna, blasted Mudavadi for what he termed as propagating lies to seek rather elusive relevance.





Sifuna gave another twist by asserting that pressure from the diplomatic circles was to try and stop Mr Odinga’s mock-swearing-in at Uhuru Park and had nothing to do with the Handshake.





“Mudavadi is lying. The pressure from the diplomatic corps was applied to try and stop the swearing-in of the People's President. It is, in fact, the reason "internationally renowned" diplomats/former foreign ministers failed to show up at Uhuru Park. They bowed to foreign pressure.” Sifuna stated



