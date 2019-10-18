Friday October 18,2019 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has sensationally claimed that National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is not the real father of late Fidel Odinga.





In a series of tweets on Thursday, Miguna, who is still in exile in Canada, claimed that Raila Odinga was not Fidel Odinga‘s biological father.





“Fidel Odinga was the BIOLOGICAL SON of the late DAN OWINO."



"Raila married Ida when she was pregnant with Fidel."



"That is why Fidel's house was built outside Raila's Bondo home."



"And the reason he was NOT buried beside his own house or inside Raila's homestead."



"TRUTH SETS US FREE!," Miguna wrote .





He also said Raila Odinga is mistreating Fidel Odinga’s widow, Lwam Bekele, because he is not his real biological son.





“This explains why The Con-Man @RailaOdinga does not care about Fide's widow Lwam Getachew Bekele or Fidel's son."



"Kenyans must say NO to Raila's conmanship both in his personal life and his fraudulent politics."



"We cannot allow one man's turbulent life to destroy that of millions,” Miguna wrote.





Miguna fell out with Raila after he was harassed and deported by the Government following Raila's mock swearing-in in February 2018, after which he accused Raila of betraying him.



