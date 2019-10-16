Wednesday October 16, 2019 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has referred to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, as a conman for trying to control the estate of his late son, Fidel Odinga.





Fidel Odinga died in January 2015 and left a widow, Lwam Bekelle, and her 3 year- old son.





But according to Raila Odinga and his wife, Mama Ida Odinga, Fidel had other children with a woman identified as Phoebe Akinyi.





Raila Odinga now wants Lwam Bekelle to share Fidel‘s properties with Akinyi, a move that Bekelle, through her lawyer, has dismissed.





Sharing his thoughts on social media on Wednesday, Miguna said Raila Odinga and his wife have no legal right to Fidel Odinga’s finances or properties.





He said Lwam Bekelle has the legal right to lay claim on Fidel Odinga’s estate even as the court directed a DNA to be conducted to identify whether Akinyi’s twins were Fidel Odingas





“In law, The People's Con-Man @RailaOdinga, Ida and Winnie have no standing regarding the estate of Fidel Odinga who died without a will but left behind his LEGALLY MARRIED wife and a child.”





“Lwam Getachew Bekele is the legitimate estate administrator. Period. #DespotsMustFall,’’ Miguna said





“If Fidel Odinga had twins out of wedlock with another woman, it is that woman who can apply to the court for the benefits her children might be entitled to; not @RailaOdinga, Ida or Winnie.”





“Lastly, will Raila exhume Fidel's body to get DNA over property? #DespotsMustFall,” Miguna added.



