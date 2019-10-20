Sunday October 20, 2019

-Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has rubbished claims that Building Bridges Initiative report is meant to block Deputy President William Ruto from ascending to power in 2022.





Speaking during an interview, Raila insisted that the report by the team will only focus on rectifying challenges which the country has been having for decades.





"Nobody is interested in blocking him (Ruto) or any other person from taking over leadership. That's not ultimately the plan of BBI team," he said.





"Usually, leadership is given by the people. It's the people who make such decisions and I don't know why someone should panic over a mere report meant to fix our past," he added.





Raila even agreed with the DP that BBI referendum will be decided by the people and not any single person.





In Mombasa on Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said BBI was aimed at addressing election-related differences witnessed in the past with a view of having a lasting solution.





“That road (BBI) myself and Raila with other leaders we shall complete. Do not be misled, love your country, love and respect yourselves. I am confident we shall accomplish the mission,” he said.





The country is expected to go for a referendum before 2022 polls, a move that could see introduction of parliamentary system of government, a move backed by Raila.





Deputy President William Ruto has been cautious about constitutional changes, arguing that the changes are targeting to scuttle his 2022 presidential bid.





In a tweet on Friday, Ruto insisted that the BBI report must be subjected to people for a final decision.





“As a democratic society the proposals by BBI will be subjected to an open national conversation where every voice (the weak/strong, the small/big) will be heard,” Ruto tweeted.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



