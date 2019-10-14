Monday October 14, 2019 -Jubilee party candidate in the upcoming Kibra by-election MacDonald Mariga, has claimed that his team would not relent in their move to conduct peaceful elections.





Venting on social media after his car was stoned in Kibra, Mariga began by noting that the democratic space given by the Constitution does not only guarantee freedom of expression but also responsible for every citizen to respect the choices of others.





He argued that his campaign team would not be distracted from conducting election campaigns devoid of violence and chaos of any kind. He alleged that they would campaign peacefully.





According to Mariga, he would only pay back his competitors who are determined at unleashing violence at him and his supporters to intimidate them into giving in to their antics through winning the upcoming election.





"Elections remind us not only of the rights but the responsibilities of citizenship in a democracy. No amount of intimidation to my campaign team will divert our intention of engaging in a peaceful election campaign. The best revenge we can offer is winning the election," read Mariga's post.





He will be competing with Imran Okoth (ODM), Eliud Owalo (ANC) amongst others to succeed the deceased MP Ken Okoth.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



