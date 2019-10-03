Thursday, October 3, 2019 - Radio host Sheila Kwamboka has gone ham on a troll who tried to body shame her.





The bubbly happy-go-lucky media personality shared a video on her Instagram page to encourage her followers to face the day with zeal but a follower identified as Muchi Brian attempted to kill her positive vibe.





The guy dropped a comment under the video saying:





“ You too skinny girl you should add weight for real, when making love your bae does he enjoy??”





Sheila, who left Homeboyz Radio for the recently launched Vybz Radio, went ballistic with a savage response.





Responding to the troll she wrote:





“ @muchi_brian does your mother know how you're using her bundles. This is why people should use condoms during sex. #Badsperm ”.





