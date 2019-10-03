Thursday, October 3, 2019 - This starved Kenyan dude has concluded that most Kenyans have illicit sex during lunchtime after he went to book for a room with a side-chick in a city lodging and found the rooms almost full.





He almost missed a room as horny Kenyans, mainly consisting of married men, flocked the lodging to exchange fluids.





True to this guy’s observations, most lodgings in Nairobi’s CBD are almost full during lunch time as married men flock there with their side-chicks and slay queen lovers to have quickies before they go back to their wives after work.





Here’s what he posted on Kenya Talk





He even shared a photo of the side-chick he was munching.