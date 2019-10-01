Tuesday, October 1, 2019 - Naughty Kenyan ladies started a thread where they were making promises to their “Nunus” and the responses in the thread are just crazy.





From the comments, it’s now clear that most Kenyan women use their “Nunus” to get favours from men.





One of the comments from a lady who is tired of being broke despite having a gold mine in between her legs read, “Wenzako wamejengewa na wewe uko hapo ukisusu”.





Just go through the crazy comments, Eh! Eh!































