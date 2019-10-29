POSITION TITLE: PROJECT ASSISTANT TO THE KENYA SPECIAL PROGRAM (SP) FOR BRSM AND SAICM – ONE (1) POSITION

Terms of Engagement

The position shall be on an initial Twelve (12) months contract

Job Description

The Government of Kenya has partnered with UNEP Chemicals Special Programme to support institutional strengthening at the national level for implementation of chemicals related conventions. The project aims to enhance implementation of Chemicals and Waste Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) Basel, Rotterdam, Stockholm and Minamata Conventions; and the Strategic Approach to International Chemicals Management

(SCAIM).

The project runs for three years. The project therefore, seeks to recruit a Project Assistant.

Responsibilities

The position reports to the report to the D/MEAs.

The respective position holder/s will, under the guidance of the D/MEAs, provide administrative and logistical assistance in the dispatch of the following duties and responsibilities:

· Day to day management and oversight of project activities;

· Development; and coordinating the implementation of a communications strategy/plan for the project, ensuring its alignment with the annual work-plan; and, in consultation with project stakeholders, ensuring its regular review/update;

· Coordinating the implementation of knowledge management outputs of the project;

· Preparation of progress reports for workshops;

· Monitoring and Evaluation; and Knowledge resources management of the project;

· Sound maintenance of all project documentation, progress reports minutes of meetings, consulting and other technical reports in both hard and electronic copies, in an efficient and readily accessible manner, as and when required by the Project Committee, Project Consultants and Director,

· Multilateral Environmental Agreements (DMEAs);

· Provide the Ministry with administrative and logistical assistance as and when required; on matters relating to the project.

Qualifications

In order to be considered for appointment to the position, the

applicant must possess the following:

· A Bachelor’s degree; in any of the following disciplines: Project Management, Development Studies, Environmental Science, Natural Resource Management, Chemistry, Biochemistry; or any other related field from a recognized institution;

· At least one (1) year’s work experience; preferably in the areas of chemical waste, natural resource management, chemicals management;

· Previous experience working with projects will be an added advantage;

· Excellent communication skills; both verbal and written;

· Be fully conversant with ICT systems, and Computer Applications.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates are hereby invited to submit their applications, together with copies of their curriculum vitae, and academic/ professional certificates, copy of National ID, marked with the position title at the top left-hand side of the envelope, so as to reach the office of the undersigned on or before 5th November, 2019 :

THE CABINET SECRETARY

MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND FORESTRY

P.O. BOX 30126- 00100

NAIROBI

Or hand delivered to: