Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - Prices of non-alcoholic beverages, bottled water and cosmetics are set to go up from next month when Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) implements the Excisable Goods Management System (EGMS).





The Taxman has informed all licensed manufacturers, importers, distributors retailers, and the general public that further to the public notice dated 30th August 2019, bottled water, juices, energy drinks, soda and other non-alcoholic beverages manufactured in or imported into Kenya from 13/11/2019 must be affixed with an Excise Stamp in accordance with Section 28 of Excise Duty Act 2015.





“Only licensed manufacturers and licensed importers of Excisable goods in accordance with the Excise Duty Act 2015 can obtain exercise stamps.”





“All bottled water, juices, energy drinks, soda and other non-alcoholic beverages manufactured and imported into Kenya prior to the go-live date will be allowed to market without stamps until 31st January 2020,” KRA has said.





The authority further warned that any products manufactured or imported on or after 13th November without bearing the stamp or those before 13th November found in the market after 31st January 2020, not bearing the excise stamp shall be seized and offenders prosecuted.





The implementation of excise duty will see prices of bottled water, juices, soda and other non-alcoholic beverages increase by between 50 cents and Sh.2.80 per bottle.



