The Taxman hasinformed all licensed manufacturers, importers, distributors retailers, and the general public that further to the public notice dated 30August 2019, bottled water, juices, energy drinks, soda and other non-alcoholic beverages manufactured in or imported into Kenya from 13/11/2019 must be affixed with an Excise Stamp in accordance with Section 28 of Excise Duty Act 2015.