Sunday, October 13, 2019

-Patrons at the famous Njuguna’s Place along Waiyaki Way were excited after President Uhuru Kenyatta emerged from the blues to grab a bite at the popular joint that is famed for delicious Nyama Choma.





Uhuru was without his usual heavy security and motorcade that accompanies him wherever he goes.





Infact, he was driving himself in a black Mercedes G Wagon.





The President walked in just like other patrons accompanied by a few guards and enjoyed a meal of Nyamachoma and ugali.





Two plain cloth guards kept watch outside the restaurant as the President enjoyed Nyama Choma.





Here’s a photo of the Mercedes G Wagon which the President was driving parked at the famous restaurant.











