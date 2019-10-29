Monday October 29, 2019 - Former president Daniel Moi’s life is in the hands of his son, Gideon Moi, after his lungs collapsed.





Moi, who was rushed to Nairobi Hospital’s two weeks ago is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he currently using an artificial breathing system.





According to sources, Moi’s personal physician, Dr David Silverstein, restricted visitors from visiting the ailing former President on Monday.





Dr Silvestein also rejected his son, Gideon Moi’s proposal to have him airlifted for intensive treatment abroad terming the move as too fragile due to the nature of his health.





“He is on a life support machine and his son now has the key to switch on or off the machine,’’ the doctor said.





Meanwhile, the family of former President has expressed displeasure over 'alarming' reports about his health.





In a statement, his Press Secretary Lee Njiru said Mr Moi's family is displeased with "the negative and alarmist reports being peddled by unfeeling individual" including some media outlets.





"The true position is that Mzee Moi is in hospital being attended to by a professional medical team led by his personal physician Dr David Silverstein,” Njiru said.



