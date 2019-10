Oils can also be worn on the body or used to anoint candles. Success Oil is an excellent oil to use when you are trying to garner more business. Dab a few drops of the oil behind your ears and on your wrists. When using oils in conjunction with candle magic, sprinkle a few drops on the top of the candle before lighting it. Wealthy Way oil is commonly used in conjunction with a 7 Day Money Drawing Candle.