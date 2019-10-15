Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - Residents of Lamu are crying for justice after they were brutalized by armed police officers who were searching for a police constable who went missing on October 2nd and later found dead.





During the search for the missing officer, rogue cops brutalized innocent villagers, including children and women.





A pregnant woman was not spared during the ruthless operation.





The cops stormed homes armed with big wooden planks and guns and unleashed terror on innocent people.





One of the victims of the brutality showed the serious injuries he suffered in the hands of the merciless police officers.





See video.