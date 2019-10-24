Thursday, October 24, 2019 - Police have arrested a University of Nairobi lecturer after the rotting body of her 13-year-old son was found wrapped in a blanket in their house in the South B estate in Nairobi.





According to Nairobi area police boss, Philip Ndolo, the decomposing body was found in the living room at around 6pm on Wednesday.





The lecturer Anna Hotannah Khahugan was found hiding in the kitchen after police broke down the door and entered the house.





“The suspect was in the house at the time. We are investigating the incident,” said Mr. Ndolo.



Stephen Mwangi, the caretaker of the apartment said he called the police after a foul smell emanating from the house prompted him to peep through a window when he saw a body wrapped in a blanket and lying in the sitting room.

The police found the body of the 13-year-old boy lying on the floor.









The same estate made headlines in September after a 73-year-old former Treasury staff Judith Mwai and her 47-year-old daughter, Catherine Nyaguthie, were found murdered in their house.





Judith's body was found on her bed with a sisal rope wrapped around her neck and tied to the bed with oozing out of her mouth.





While Catherine’s body was found in her bedroom’s floor with injury marks around her neck which, according to the police, pointed to possible strangulation.





Nairobi Police Commander Philip Ndolo told reporters that preliminary investigations into the double homicide indicated that the two had been murdered.





“A close assessment of the scene indicated that there were signs of struggle, further pointing to a possible murder,” the police said in their report.



