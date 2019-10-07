- Officers from Central Police Station in conjunction with rogue County askaris have been demanding for hefty bribes from

riders who operate in the CBD.





They flock the riders’ areas of operation to collect daily “protection fee”.





Those who fail to pay the “protection fee” are assaulted by the rogue officers who claim they are under instructions to flush out boda boda riders out of the CBD.





A video of police officers and county askaris hunting boda boda riders like animals along Uhuru Highway has emerged.





Watch it here.



