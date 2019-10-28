Monday, October 28, 2019

-Notorious drug traffickers with a wide network across the city have been arrested during a police swoop.





The main suspect Hillary Wanjiku Wachira was arrested on Friday afternoon by detectives along Limuru road after engaging them in cat and mouse games for over 6 months.





He had escaped from custody and a warrant of arrest had been issued against him.





Wachira mostly traffics drugs in Universities with the help of JKUAT student identified as, Caroline Nyambura, who was nabbed with narcotics during the swoop.





Here are photos of the suspects.











