Tuesday, October 1, 2019 - This man is one of the suspects linked to the brutal murder of a Vera Beauty College student who was raped, murdered and some of her body parts chopped off.





The student identified as Emma, was dumped at Moi’s Bridge in Eldoret with her hands and legs chopped off.





The suspect who is currently behind bars is said to be the mastermind of the heinous murder.





He was reportedly dating the lady before their love affair went sour.