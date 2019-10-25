Friday, October 25, 2019

-Jubilee Candidate for Kibera by-election, MacDonald Mariga, was left speaking to the air after the area residents ignored him when he was trying to sell his policies during a vote hunting mission.





Instead of giving him a listening hear, they were busy minding their business.





Poor Mariga tried so hard to catch the attention of the area residents but his efforts were futile.





He was left swallowing saliva and eating his own words like a toddler.





Just look at their faces, EH!EH!.