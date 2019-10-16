Wednesday, October 16, 2019-

Rogue pastors have arm-twisted religion and turned their churches into lucrative businesses.





Locally, we have fake pastors like Ng’ang’a,Owuor, and Kanyari; just to name a few, who have brainwashed thousands of Kenyans through fake miracles.





They reap big from selling fake miracles and preaching the gospel of prosperity that give people false hope.





This rogue pastor who is in the same league with the afro-mentioned preachers, is selling special miracle water to his brainwashed congregants.





He must have made so much money selling the special miracle water to his gullible followers.





See photo.











