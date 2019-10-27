Sunday October 27, 2019 -Security officials in Mombasa are scratching their heads for answers after a sniper bullet was found near the venue of this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations.





According to reports, the live bullet was found in Senti Kumi, Likoni, during the celebrations.

The location is directly opposite the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park, where President Uhuru Kenyatta led the festivities.





According to the experts, a sniper bullet can travel as far as two miles, equivalent to 3,218 metres, depending on the weapon used, its calibre and wind speed, among other factors.





“If a bullet was found then there must be a rifle, which we are now looking for,” a senior detective revealed, adding that the recovery had raised concern among security forces in the region.





Security sources in Likoni alleged that the bullet was linked to the three terror suspects who were killed in Majengo Mapya three weeks before Mashujaa Day.





Police reports indicate that the suspects were to carry out an attack during the ceremony.





