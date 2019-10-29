Tuesday October 29, 2019 - National Assembly Minority Leader, John Mbadi, has asked the DCI to take legal action against DP William Ruto for allegedly misusing public resources.





Speaking during an interview with the media, Mbadi said it is against electoral laws to use public resources to woo voters.





He claimed that the DP and his candidate, MacDonald Mariga, have used State resources in rallying voters ahead of the Kibra mini-poll slated for November 7th.





He was referring to meetings held with leaders at the DP’s official residence in Karen where Mariga was also present.





Mbadi, who is also the ODM party national chairman, further called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to forward the matter to DPP Noordin Haji for prosecution.





The Constitution defines public resources as any vehicle, equipment or premises owned or occupied by, any government, state organ, statutory corporation or a company in which the Government owns a controlling interest.



