Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - Couples living together in a ‘come-we-stay’ arrangement without formalising their union risk being arrested and jailed.





This is according to Tanzania District Commissioner, Andrea Tsele, who claims that such casual relationships are to blame for an increase in street children.





Speaking during men’s workshop in Mavanga Village, Mr. Andrea said that men have perfected the art of convincing women to move in with them and dump them once they get pregnant.





“And some of the human beings who should be thrown behind bars are people who do not want to solemnize their relationships, yet they want to live together as husband and wife,” said Tsele.





“You will find so many street children loitering around. The urchins come from families in which men and women decided to live together without a legally-binding relationship agreement.”





“Why would grown-up people add an easily avoidable burden on the government? Jails are for criminals, and people who don’t want to formalize their relationships but end up having babies, are criminals.”





On the same note, he went on to appeal to couples to formally tie the knot before planning to move in together and have kids.





“I urge you to ensure that you formally tie the knot before planning to have babies. That solemnization of relationships happens in churches, mosques and the registrar of marriage office. I order you to arrest and oversee the prosecution of couples who are in come-we-stay relationships,” he said.





In August, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda, ordered all married men to be listed in a state run website in order to protect unsuspecting young women from preying on married men.



