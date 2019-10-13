Sunday October 13, 2019 -The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) swung into action on Saturday following the retrieval of the car and the bodies Mariam and her daughter who drowned at Likoni ferry.





In an effort to unearth the truth regarding to what transpired that led to the tragic accident, DCI detectives grilled a team in Mombasa in regards to a discovery they made over the tragic accident.





Reports indicated that DCI probed the coxswain MV Harambee, Amos Bushuru , two employees of Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) as well as two private guards who were at the scene during the unfortunate incident.





"So far we have questioned five people, two private security guards who were at the ferry on the said day, a coxswain and two top ferry managers," affirmed Likoni OCPD Benjamin Rotich .





This is after, John Wambua , Mariam Kighenda's husband, confirmed that the car that was retrieved on Friday was in parking gear and the breaks were engaged.





"The car was in parking gear and its handbrake up. We do not understand how the car in such a state could have slid into the ocean," lamented Wambua.





This rubbished allegations that the deceased could have accidentally engaged the reverse gear or that she might have killed herself and their 4-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu.





However, KFS managing director Bakari Gowa stated he was not aware of any police investigations as he had not been summoned so far.





