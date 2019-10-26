Senior Deputy County Commissioner II (46 Posts)





Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 98,500 – Ksh. 166,780 P.M. (CSG 6)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· served as a Deputy County Commissioner II/ Under Secretary for a minimum period of three (3) years;

· a Bachelor’s Degree in any Social Science or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· a Master’s Degree in any Social Science or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks in a recognized institution;

· a Certificate in Administrative Officers’ Induction Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks;

· passed Administrative Officers’ Examinations;

· a Certificate in Administrative Officers’ Paramilitary Course lasting not less than three (3) month from a recognized institution;

· a Diploma in Public Administration (DPA);

OR

· Advanced Public Administration (APA) Certificate;

· shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will include:

· coordination of National Government functions which include;

· promoting cohesion, integration and patriotism to enhance peace and national unity;

· handling complex administrative;

· social-economic and political issues;

· managing and coordinating Government functions and activities;

· coordinating management of security;

· coordinating implementation of decisions of the Security and Intelligence Committees;

· handling public complaints;

· facilitating citizen participation in the development and implementation of Government policies;

· interpreting and disseminating Government policies, programmes and projects;

· coordinating and ensuring enforcement of lawful administrative actions/decisions;

· coordinating national and state functions;

· managing and maintaining administrative boundaries, security roads, airstrips and vital installations;

· coordinating campaigns against drugs, alcohol and substance abuse;

· providing agency services for other Government institutions;

· conducting civil marriages;

· implementing Presidential and Government directives;

· convening and chairing the Security and Intelligence Committee; and

· monitoring the implementation of Government programmes and projects and compiling reports.





Resource Mobilization Director

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.166,780 – 322,040 p.m. (CSG 4)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable or Local Agreement

Qualifications

· served for two (2) years at the grade of Senior Deputy Director, Resource Mobilization Job Group S/CSG 5 or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: Economics, Economics and Statistics, Economics and Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Technology or any other equivalent qualification from a University recognized in Kenya;

· a Masters degree in any of the following disciplines: Economics, Finance, accounting, Project Planning Management, Business Administration or any other equivalent qualification from a University recognized in Kenya;

· a Certificate in any of the following: Public Debt Management, International Relations and Diplomacy, Monitoring and Evaluation, Project Management, Debt Management Performance Assessment, Debt Sustainability Analysis, Macro Economic Analysis and Modeling, Financial Modeling/Reporting, Public Debt Restructuring or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· experience in negotiations and Foreign Aid Management;

· a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· demonstrated professional competence and managerial capabilities; and

· demonstrated clear understanding of national development goals and objectives, values and principles of governance.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will manage the Resource Mobilization function. Specific duties and responsibilities include:

· providing leadership and management of the Resource Mobilization function of the Public Debt Management Office;

· development and implementation of public borrowing, donor aid management policies, strategies and operations;

· implementing the harmonization, alignment and coordination of aid effectiveness in line with international treaties;

· coordinating the preparation and consolidation of the annual budget estimates for external and domestic borrowing including grants from development partners;

· implementing policies and strategies for strengthening donor, creditor and investor relations to promote commitment to Government development agenda; and

· monitoring, reviewing and coordinating the implementation of recommendations of debt and aid financed program mission reports on bottlenecks, challenges and opportunities.





Resource Mobilization Assistant Director (5 Posts)

V/NO.112/2019

Basic Salary Scale Ksh. 85,110 – Kshs. 119,730 p.m. (CSG 7)

Qualifications

· a minimum period of nine (9) years and currently in the grade of Principal Resource Mobilization Officer, CSG 8 or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: Economics, Economics and Statistics, Economics and Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Technology or any other equivalent qualification from a University recognized in Kenya;

· a Certificate in any of the following: Public Debt Management, International Relations and Diplomacy, Monitoring and Evaluation, Project Management, Debt Management Performance Assessment, Debt Sustainability Analysis, Macro Economic Analysis and Modeling, Financial Modeling/Reporting, Public Debt Restructuring or equivalent qualification from a recognized University in Kenya;

· experience in negotiations and Foreign Aid Management;

· attended Senior Management Course in a recognized institution; and

· demonstrated professional competence as reflected in work performance and results.

NOTE: Possession of Masters degree will be considered as an added advantage.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will be responsible to the Deputy Director, Resource Mobilization.

Specific duties and responsibilities include:

· planning, appraising, monitoring and evaluating projects;

· liaising with domestic and external partners on budgeting, counterpart funding, disbursements and reimbursements of funds:

· recommending duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) exemptions for Donor funded projects;

· carrying out due diligence on new debt instruments;

· participating in issuance of public debt instruments and negotiating domestic and external loans;

· drafting and vetting the terms and conditions for guarantees;

· reviewing financing and credit agreements for loans, grants and donations;

· representing Treasury in the Auction committee meetings at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK);

· reviewing borrowing proposals, loan agreements and participating in loan negotiations;

· educating and updating investors on the economic performance;

· preparing briefs on market feedback and anticipated market reactions to policy changes; and

· preparing and disseminating country memoranda to market participants.





Investment Director (166-322K)

Basic Salary Scale Ksh. 166,780 – Kshs. 322,040 pm (CSG 4)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable or Local Agreement

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of three (3) years in the grade of Senior Deputy Director, Investment, Job Group ‘S’/CSG 5 or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields: Economics, Economics and Statistics, Economics and Mathematics or Commerce(Accounting, Finance or Insurance Option) or any other equivalent qualification from an institution recognized in Kenya;

· a Masters degree in the following fields: Economics, Accounting , Finance, Business Administration, Mathematics, Project Planning Management, or any other equivalent qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in any of the following fields: Project Appraisal, Risk Management, Public Financial Management, Project Planning and Management, Negotiation skills, Policy Development and Formulation, Monitoring and Evaluation or Public Expenditure Analysis from a recognized institution or any other courses in the related field of work;

· attended a Strategic Leadership Development Course lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution; and

· demonstrated understanding of the National development goals, policies and National values and principles of governance.

Responsibilities

An Officer at this level will manage the Government Investment and Public Enterprises

Function. Specific duties and responsibilities will include:

· overseeing the Government Investment and Public Enterprises Function;

· developing policies and strategies relating to the financial oversight and management of state corporations;

· overseeing the restructuring of State Corporations;

· co-coordinating Government Divesture and privatization programme;

· monitoring and supervising State Corporations;

· co-coordinating appraisals of State Corporations’ projects and other investments;

· co-coordinating review of State Corporations’ annual budget;

· co-coordinating the processing of Treasury approvals and financing agreements relating to State Corporations’ borrowing;

· Debt restructuring including write-offs, rescheduling and refinancing in respect of State Corporations;

· Receiver of Government Revenue;

· Ensuring maintenance of data base on State Corporations and other government investments;

· Liaising with public private partnership unit on project initiatives;

· co-coordinating the National Treasury representation in the boards of State Corporations and other government investments;

· reviewing reports from the alternate directors and making recommendations;

· advising on issues raised by shareholders in Annual General Meetings, Parliamentary Oversight committees or any interested party on Government Investments;

· spearheading investments in strategic green fields and other projects;

· providing leadership in the development and implementation rescue and recovery packages for Government Investments-at-Risk;

· advising on Government Investment policy;

· fiscal oversight for public corporations;

· managing Government Investments and shareholding;

· managing contingent liabilities and other fiscal risks relating to public corporations;

· co-coordinating research on public investments and enterprises management to inform policy development;

· approving departmental plans; and

· approving capacity building programmes for staff





Debt Settlement Assistant Director (2 Posts)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 85,110 – Ksh. 119,730 P.M. (CSG 7)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· be serving in the grade of Accountant, Economist, Finance Officer, ICT Officer, CSG 8 or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following fields: Computer Science, Information Technology, Economics, Economics and Statistics, Economics and Mathematics, Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) plus CPA III or any other equivalent qualification from an institution recognized in Kenya;

· a Masters degree in any of the following fields: Economics, Finance, Accounting, Project Planning Management, Business Administration, International Relations, Computer Science, Information Technology or any other equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in any of the following: Public Debt Management, Monitoring and Evaluation, Project Management, Debt Management Performance Assessment, Debt Sustainability Analysis, Macro- Economic Analyses and Modeling, Financial Modeling/Reporting, Policy Formulation, International Relations and Diplomacy, Public Debt Restructuring or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

· demonstrated professional competence as reflected in work performance and results.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will be responsible to the Senior Assistant Director, Debt Settlement. Specific duties and responsibilities will include;

· maintaining and upgrading the debt management system;

· ensuring new loans are recorded into the debt management recording system, data is validated, database system is upgraded;

· participating in funding and cash management;

· ensuring safe custody of loan agreements, accurate and timely recording and maintenance of debt data and information;

· registering, tracking and management of sub-national debt, grants, guarantees and other contingent liabilities;

· reviewing statutory and management debt reports;

· reviewing exchequer requisition for payments under Consolidated Fund Services; and

· ensuring safe custody of stock of Payment Advice Forms (PAs) and Loan agreements.





Senior Chief Finance Officer (22 Posts)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 132,000 – Ksh. 195,410 P.M. (CSG 5)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of (14) years in finance/budget function, and currently serving at the grade of Chief Finance Officer/Deputy Director of Budget, CSG 6;

· a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: Commerce, Accounting, Business Administration, Finance from a University recognized in Kenya;

· a masters degree in business administration (MBA), Economics, Finance, Commerce or in any other Financial related discipline from a University recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· shown outstanding capability in financial management; and

· demonstrated understanding of national development goals, policies and objectives, national values and principles of governance.

Responsibilities

Ministries/Departments

An officer at this level will head a finance department in a large Ministry/ Department with large budget outlay. The officer will be required to develop budgetary requirements for the Ministry and coordinate the activities of the department. Specific duties include:

· scheduling of expenditures consistent with work plans;

· contract liability projections for the identification and budgeting of contractual and legal financial obligations;

· providing leadership in the Budget management;

· budget planning, preparation and implementation;

· coordinating the preparation of annual work plans, procurement plans and cash management;

· advising the Accounting officer on financial management matters;

· coordinating the preparation of the Ministerial Public Expenditure Reviews and the sector reports; and

· undertaking risk assessment and management of the Budget.

The National Treasury (Budget Department)

As the Senior Deputy Director of Budget, the officer will deputize the Director of Budget.

Specific duties include:

· coordinating the overall resource allocation in line with national policy;

· undertaking risk assessment on overall Budget policy;

· coordinating the linkage of the overall budget to the sectoral and ministerial cash plans;

· coordinating the development of budget policy, budget systems and reforms; and

· coordinating capacity building in the Finance units/Budget department.





Debt Settlement Deputy Director (98-166K)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 98,500 – Ksh. 166,780 P.M. (CSG 6)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· be serving in the grade in the grade of Accountant, Economist, Finance Officer, ICT Officer Job Group ‘P’/CSG 7 or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Computer Science, Information Technology, Economics, Economics and Statistics, Economics and Mathematics, Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) plus CPA III or any other equivalent qualification from a institution recognized in Kenya;

· a Masters degree in any of the following fields: Economics, Finance, Accounting, Project Planning Management, Business Administration, International Relations, Computer Science, Information Technology or any other equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a Certificate in any of the following: Public Debt Management, Monitoring and Evaluation, Project Management, Debt Management Performance Assessment, Debt Sustainability Analysis, Macro- Economic Analyses and Modeling, Financial Modeling/Reporting, Policy Formulation, International Relations and Diplomacy, Public Debt Restructuring or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· demonstrated clear understanding of National goals, values and principles of governance; and

· demonstrated professional competence and managerial capabilities.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will be responsible to the Deputy Director, Debt Settlement.

Specific duties and responsibilities will include;

· reviewing cash flow projections for debt servicing, and timely payments of consolidated fund services;

· developing materials for dissemination of public debt data;

· ensuring safe custody of loan agreements;

· supervising the maintenance of loan agreements registers;

· tracking and management of sub-national debt, grants, guarantees and any other contingent liabilities;

· preparing departmental budget estimates;

· reviewing statutory and management reports;

· coordinating the development of departmental work plans and monitoring the achievement of set targets;

· establishing internal control mechanisms; and

· mentoring and developing staff.





Assets Management Assistant Director (4 Posts)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 85,110 – Ksh. 119,730 P.M. (CSG 7)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· be serving in the grade of an Accountant, Economist, Investment Officer, Administrator, Supply Chain Management Officer, Finance Officer, Engineer, CSG 8 or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields: Administration, Business Administration, Engineering, Computer Science, Information Communication & Technology, Finance, Commerce (Accounting, Business Administration or Finance Options) Procurement, Economics and Statistics, Economics and Mathematics, Economics or any other equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in any of the following: Corporate Governance, Public Financial Management, Asset/Fleet Management, Project Planning, Appraisal or Monitoring and Evaluation, Risk Management, Liability Management, Public Policy Analysis or Operational Research, from a recognized institution; and

· demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

NOTE: Possession of a relevant Masters degree will be considered an added advantage.

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will include;

· initiating policy, legislation, framework and regulation on asset management;

· undertaking research on asset management to inform asset policy development, implementation and management;

· undertaking and monitoring fiscal risk assessment;

· participating in the formulation of criteria for procurement and disposal of asset;

· analyzing data to determine the optimum asset, fleet and liabilities levels; and

· providing support to MDAs and counties on asset, fleet and liabilities management.





Co-Operative Audit Assistant Director (3 Posts)

Basic salary Scale Ksh 85,110 p.m. – 119,730 p.m. (CSG7)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· a minimum service period of twelve (12) years and currently in the grade of Principal Cooperative Auditor, CSG 8 or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: – Commerce (Accounting/Finance option), Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Business Administration or Co-operative Management from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a Masters degree in any of the following disciplines:- Commerce (Accounting/ Finance option), Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Auditing, Business Administration or Cooperative Management from a university recognized in Kenya;

· Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Kenya Part II or Certified Internal Auditors (CIA) Part III from a recognized institution;

· a Senior Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution; and

· demonstrated a high degree of professional competence and administrative capability.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will head an audit unit. Duties and responsibilities will entail:

· maintaining high audit standards within the unit,

· monitoring and reviewing individual and overall work programmes,

· authenticating the correctness and accuracy of accounts, facts and figures in the audit reports that are submitted and ascertaining, documenting; and

· evaluating the adequacy of co-operative societies’ internal control systems ‘including computer systems and providing remedial advice.





Cooperative Audit Deputy Director (3 Posts)

Basic salary Scale Ksh.98,500 p.m. – 166,780 p.m- (CSG6)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· a minimum service period of fifteen (15) years currently serving in the grade of Assistant Director of Co-operative Audit, CSG 7 or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: – Commerce (Accounting/Finance option), Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Business Administration, or Cooperative Management from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a Masters degree in any of the following disciplines:- Commerce (Accounting/ Finance option), Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Auditing, Business Administration or Cooperative Management from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· been a registered member of any of the following professional bodies:-Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) or Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA); and

· demonstrated managerial, administrative and professional competence in work performance and exhibited a thorough understanding of national goals, policies, objectives and ability to relate them to the co-operative audit function.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level may head a Division or an Audit Region. Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:

· organizing, coordinating, controlling and supervising operations of a Division or an Audit Region;

· verifying and compiling final audit reports/queries on societies’ financial statements;

· carrying out audit inspections of societies records, preparing inspection reports and implementation of recommendations;

· developing, preparing and reviewing Division/Region audit programmes and work plans;

· certifying Co-operative societies final accounts and providing their interpretation;

· presenting and reading audited financial statements to co-operative members during their Annual General Meetings (AGMs); and

· be responsible for staff supervision, development and appraisal in the Division.





Cooperative Audit Director (132-195K)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable or Local Agreement – Contract

Basic salary Scale Ksh. 132,000 p.m. rising to 195, 410 p.m (CSG 5)

Qualifications

· a minimum service period of fifteen (15) years and currently serving in the grade of Deputy Director for Cooperative Audit, Grade CSG 6 or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: – Commerce (Accounting/Finance option), Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Business Administration or Cooperative Management from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a Masters degree in any of the following disciplines:- Commerce (Accounting/ Finance option), Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Auditing, Business Administration or Co- operative Management from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· been a registered member of any of the following professional bodies:-Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) or Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA);

· demonstrated managerial, administrative and professional competence in work performance and exhibited a thorough understanding of national goals, policies, objectives and ability to relate them to the co-operative audit function.

Responsibilities

The Director of Co-operative Audit will be answerable to the Principal Secretary responsible for Co-operative Development and Marketing for policy formulation, planning, organizing, directing, co-coordinating and controlling the Co-operative Audit Services. Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

· setting and maintaining professional audit standards for Co-operative Audit;

· developing and issuing co-operative audit manuals and guidelines;

· certifying annual audit co-operative societies’ accounts;

· ensuring provision of continuous and compliance audit; registering audited societies’ accounts;

· collecting and accounting for Appropriation-in-Aid;

· offering tax consultancy to co-operative societies;

· overseeing and ensuring preparation and implementation of strategic objectives; and

· overseeing finances and assets management of the department;





Assistant Commissioner for Cooperative Development (7 Posts)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Basic salary scale: Ksh 85,110 p.m.. – Ksh 119,730 p.m. (CSG7)

Qualifications

· a minimum service period of twelve (12) years and currently serving in the grade of Principal Cooperative Officer, CSG 8 or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: Commerce, Business Administration, Agriculture, Economics, Statistics, Mathematics, Sociology, Agricultural Economics, Agricultural Engineering, Co-operative Management, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Management and Organizational Development, Finance or Agribusiness from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a Masters degree in any of the following disciplines: – Commerce, Business Administration, Agriculture, Economics, Sociology, Law, Agricultural Economics, Co-operative Management, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Management and Organizational Development, Finance or Agri-business from a a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in Senior Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution; and

· demonstrated administrative ability and professional competence in work performance.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level may be deployed to head a specialized unit. Duties and responsibilities will entail:

· providing technical advice in area of specialization;

· advising on cooperative investments;

· analyzing data for policy formulation;

· enforcing compliance with co-operative legislation;

· carrying out market research and disseminating research findings;

· promoting value addition and processing;

· conducting co-operative banking inspections;

· undertaking co-operative risk assessment; and

· preparing and evaluating co-operative activities and trends for promoting the cooperative movement.





Deputy Commissioner for Cooperative Development (4 Posts)

Salary Scale: Kshs. 98,500 -Kshs. 166,780p.m. (CSG 6)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· a minimum service period of fifteen (15) years and currently serving in the grade of Assistant Director for Cooperative Development, Grade CSG 7 or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: – Commerce, Business Administration, Agriculture, Economics, Sociology, law, Agricultural Economics, Co-operative Management, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Management and Organizational Development, Finance or Agri-business from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a Masters degree in any of the following disciplines: – Commerce, Business Administration, Agriculture, Economics, Sociology, Law, Agricultural Economics, Co-operative Management, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Management and Organizational Development, Finance or Agri-business from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· demonstrated managerial, administrative and professional competence in work performance & exhibited a thorough understanding of national goals, policies, objectives and an ability to relate them to the Co-operative Development and Marketing Function.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level may be deputy head of a Directorate/Division. Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

· providing technical advice on co-operative investments, finance, credit, marketing, project management extension and advisory services;

· developing and ensuring implementation of policies;

· enforcing compliance with co-operative legislation;

· designing, coordinating and monitoring the implementation of co-operative activities, programmes and policies;

· carrying out market research and disseminating research findings;

· preparing and validating registration and de-registration of co-operative societies’ documents;

· developing education and training packages for the co-operative movement; promoting value addition and processing; and

· undertaking co-operative risk assessment;





Senior Deputy Commissioner for Cooperative Development (2 Posts)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.132,000 p.m. – 195, 410 p.m. (CSG 5)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable or Local Agreement – Contract

Qualifications

· a minimum service period of fifteen (15) years currently serving in the grade of Deputy Commissioner for Co-operative Development, CSG 6 or in a comparable and relevant position in the public service;

· a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: – Commerce, Business Administration, Agriculture, Economics, Sociology, Law, Agricultural Economics, Co-operative Management, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Management and Organizational Development, Finance or Agri-business from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a Masters degree in any of the following disciplines: – Commerce, Business Administration, Agriculture, Economics, Sociology, Law, Agricultural Economics, Co-operative Management, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Management and Organizational Development, Finance or Agri-business from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· demonstrated managerial, administrative and professional competence in work performance & exhibited a thorough understanding of national goals, policies, objectives and an ability to relate them to the co-operative development and marketing function.

Responsibilities

The Senior Deputy Commissioner for Co-operative Development may head a

Directorate/Division. Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

· co-operative policy formulation and implementation;

· enforcing compliance with co-operative legislation;

· developing and overseeing implementation of education and training, projects and programmes,

· efficient and effective provision of extension, management, legal and registration services;

· ensuring good co-operates governance practices in the co-operative movements.

· overseeing and ensuring preparation and implementation of strategic objectives;

· preparing and implementing the divisions performance contracts, work plans and appraisal systems;

· instituting operational accountability; and

· overseeing finances and assets management of the division.





Commissioner for Cooperative Development (166-322K)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.166,780 – Ksh.322,040 p.m. (CSG 4)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable/Local Agreement

Qualifications

· a minimum service period of eighteen (18) years and currently serving in the grade of Deputy Commissioner for Co-operative Development, CSG 6 and above or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service;

· a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: – Commerce, Business Administration, Agriculture, Economics, Sociology, Law, Agricultural Economics, Co-operative Management, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Management and Organizational Development, Finance or Agri-business from a university recognized Kenya;

· a Masters degree in any of the following disciplines: Commerce, Business Administration, Agriculture, Economics, Sociology, Law, Agricultural Economics, Co-operative Management, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Management and Organizational Development, Finance or Agri-business from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution; and

· demonstrated managerial, administrative and professional competence and a thorough understanding of national goals, policies, objectives and an ability to relate them to proper management of the Co-operative Movement.

Responsibilities

The Commissioner for Cooperative Development will be the head of the Technical

Department and responsible to the Principal Secretary for all issues relating to cooperative legislation and related statutes, their interpretation, application and implications.

The specific duties and responsibilities at this level will include: –

· effective coordination of activities of the co-operative technical services;

· overseeing formulation and implementation of co-operative policies, legislation and programmes;

· spearheading formulation and implementation of policies and strategies related to the co-operative sector;

· setting long-term goals for the development of co-operative movement;

· developing linkages with development partners and other relevant stakeholders within the co-operative sector nationally, regionally and internationally;

· identifying and acting on impediments and constraints to the implementation of policies and programmes;

· securing and managing financial support for development plans; and

· designing and implementing well prioritized and competitive programmes.





Internal Auditor II (72 Posts)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 30,170– Ksh. 40,060 p.m. (CSG 11)

Terms of Service: Three (3) years contract – renewable with satisfactory performance

Qualifications

· For appointment to this grade, an officer must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Business Administration (Accounting or Finance option) or any other equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya.

Responsibilities

This is an entry and training grade for the Internal Auditors cadre. Duties and responsibilities shall include;

· Vouching sample transactions in audit investigation and verification;

· Preparing engagement and work plans;

· Recording proceedings of entry and exit meetings;

· Collecting and analyzing data and statistics; and

· Preparing audit working papers.





Assistant Director of Pensions (5 Posts)

Basic Salary: Kshs.85,110 – Kshs.119,730p.m. (CSG7)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of twelve (12) years, and currently in the grade of Principal Pensions Officer, CSG 8 or in a comparable and relevant position in the public service;

· a bachelor’s degree in any of the following fields: Actuarial Science, Economics, Commerce, Insurance, Business Administration, Human Resource Management or any other equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya;

· attended a Senior management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· be well versed in the interpretation of Pension laws and be able to provide guidance on such laws; and

· demonstrated professional competency and administrative capability in managing the pensions functions

NOTE: Possession of a relevant Master’s degree will be considered as an added advantage.

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will include:

· developing pensions policies and strategies;

· administering pension benefits;

· drafting amendments to legislation on pension matters;

· monitoring changes in legislation that may affect the pensions functions and propose interventions;

· coordinating research on matters relating to pensions in public and private sectors; and

· participating in pensions litigation ns and court cases





Deputy Director of Pensions (3 Posts)

Basic Salary: Kshs.98,500 – Kshs.166,780 p.m. (CSG 6)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of fifteen (15) years and currently serving at the grade of Principal Pensions Officer, CSG 8 and above or in a comparable and relevant position in the public service;

· a Bachelors degree in any of the following fields: Actuarial Science, Economics, Commerce, Insurance, Business Administration, Human Resource Management or any other equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya;

· attended a Strategic Leadership Development Course lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· be well versed in the interpretation of Pension Laws and be able to provide guidance on such laws; and

· demonstrated professional competency and administrative capability in managing the pensions functions

NOTE: Possession of a relevant Masters degree will be considered as an added advantage.

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will include:

· implementing pensions policies and monitoring their effectiveness;

· developing and reviewing pensions policies and strategies;

· vetting and ensuring security of pension claim documents;

· approving statutory awards;

· coordinating pensions legislation amendments;

· managing performance and capability building;

· coordinating research on pension matters;

· monitoring and coordination of services between the field offices and the Pensions Department;

· providing leadership in either Assessment or Payroll or Claims Divisions;

· advising on assessment and processing of pensions and gratuity awards;

· coordinating the budget process; and

· developing annual divisional work plans;





Senior Deputy Director of Pensions (132-195K)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.132,000 – Ksh.195,410 P.M. (CSG 5)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of eighteen (18) years, and currently in the grade of Deputy Director of Pensions, CSG 6 or in a comparable and relevant position in the public service;

· a bachelor’s degree in any of the following fields: Actuarial Science, Economics, Commerce, Insurance, Business Administration, Human Resource Management or any other equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a Master’s degree in any of the following fields: Actuarial Science, Pensions Management, Human Resource Management, Risk Management, Business Administration or any other relevant field from a university recognized in Kenya;

· a certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;;

· be well versed in the interpretation of Pension laws and be able to provide guidance on such laws; and

· demonstrated high degree of professional competency and administrative capability in managing the pensions functions

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will include:

· initiating and coordinating pension reforms;

· monitoring and evaluating the pensions operations and proposing interventions;

· monitoring and developing annual work plans;

· approving statutory awards;

· coordinating, developing and reviewing of pensions policies and strategies;

· administering and coordinating the operations of Pensions Management Information System;

· coordinating the budget preparation process;

· developing annual divisional work plans; and

· managing performance, coaching, mentoring, training and development of staff





Senior Principal Finance Officer (38 Posts)

Basic Salary: Kshs. 85,110 – Kshs. 119,730p.m. (CSG 7)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

· served for a minimum period of nine (9) years in finance/budget function and currently serving at the grade of Principal Finance Officer, CSG 8;

· a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: Commerce, Accounting, Business Administration, Finance from a University recognized in Kenya;

· attended Senior Management Course in a recognized institution;

· demonstrated professional competence in the field of financial management; and

· shown merit and ability in related work performance and results.

NOTE: Possession of a relevant Masters degree will be considered as an added advantage.

Responsibilities

Ministries/Departments

· coordinating the preparation of Medium-Term Budget estimates in Ministries;

· preparing quarterly expenditure forecast;

· initiating proposals seeking funds for additional expenditures and reallocation of voted funds;

· monitoring expenditure on projects and programme implementation on a periodic basis and ensuring that timely corrective measures are taken;

· coordinating activities and work of all officers handling donor financed projects, monitoring implementation of such projects and review of reimbursements; and

· coordinating the design and financial aspects for all new donor projects and agreements with donor agencies.

The National Treasury(Budget Department)

· coordinating budget preparation for MDAs;

· analyzing budget proposals from MDAs;

· undertaking technical reviews of budget estimates, programme performance and supplementary estimates;

· undertaking reviews and analysis of MDAs expenditure reports on a monthly basis and other periodical and statutory budgetary reports; and

· convening sector working groups to discuss budget submissions.

How To Apply

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications as follows:

· online through one of the Commission’s websites www.publicservice.go.ke and www.psckjobs.go.ke

OR

· by completing ONE PSC 2 (Revised 2016) application form. The form may be downloaded from the Commission’s websites.

Please Note

· Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application form. ALL the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form.

· Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

· Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

· THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION IS COMMITTED TO AVAILING EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES TO ALL KENYANS. PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview.

Completed applications should be sent or delivered to:

THE SECRETARY/CEO

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

COMMISSION HOUSE

P.O. BOX 30095 – 00100

NAIROBI