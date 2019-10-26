Saturday, October 26, 2019- A city businessman has been condemned after he clobbered his wife to a pulp and shared photos of the brutalised lady on social media after he allegedly caught her cheating on him.





The Ugandan businessman, Prince Martin Juuko, claims his wife had converted a boutique he runs in Kampala CBD into a lodge where she used to entertain a number of men who he also mentioned in the post.





He posted pictures after the ordeal on Facebook showing his wife tied with a belt on her legs and severely beaten.





He went on to state that he has given his wife everything- which includes traveling abroad for holidays and a lavish house and car but she keeps cheating on him.





“My dear customers of Praise Shop Juuko Martin at MM Plaza, am sorry decided to close that shop, my woman had turned it as her prostitution nail,” read part of his post.





The two have been married for over ten years have three children.





Netizens and human rights activist have condemned this incident and called for his arrest.





Read his post and photos below.







