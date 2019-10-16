Wednesday October 16, 2019 -Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi took to social media to speak against a post doing rounds, alleging that he had called for a change of name for one of the streets in Eldoret Town.





Sudi, posted a screenshot of a message alleging that he wanted Oginga Odinga Street renamed in favour of iconic athlete, Eliud Kipchoge.





"We will rename Oginga Odinga Street in Eldoret to Eliud Kipchoge Avenue. The name Odinga is cancer and a curse in our ears here in Eldoret - Oscar Sudi," the harsh message read.





However, Sudi, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, blasted the perpetrators of the message, calling them out for fake news on Wednesday.





"Ignore such idle busybodies," Sudi reacted.





Kenya world record holder Eliud Kipchoge on Saturday, October 12, successfully completed the INEOS 1:59 challenge.





He became the first human to run a 42-kilometre race in under 2 hours: (1:59:40).





