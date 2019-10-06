Sunday, October 6, 2019

-Controversial Kapsaret MP, Oscar Sudi, is not among the best dressed Kenyan politicians but his latest photo proves that if he decides to make a fashion statement, he can give Hassan Joho a run for his money.





The vocal legislator left ladies salivating after he rocked a hot designer short that made him look like a slay king.





He complemented the killer look with a muscle t-shirt and some hot loafers.





Looking at the photos, you might think that he was about to hit the runway in a fashion competition.





Ladies have been praising his athletic legs on social media and crowned him the Kenyan politician with the hottest legs.





Sudi had gone to visit World’s Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge in his residence.





See photos of Sudi slaying.













The Kenyan DAILY POST



