Tuesday October 8, 2019 -Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket has lashed out at his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi over his scathing attack on Youth Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rachel Shebesh.





This is after Sudi questioned Shebesh's closeness with former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga, accusing her of regrouping the outlawed sect.





Sudi also claimed that Shebesh was engaging in prostitution, and urged the President to show her the door to let her operate from the infamous Koinange Street.





"I want President Uhuru Kenyatta to help us by sacking her. She's only good at prostitution and her office should be Koinange. We can't allow her to resurrect Mungiki," he said.





In a rejoinder, Kamket faulted Sudi for attacking women, noting that no sexually active man should go to that extent.





"Oscar Sudi must respect women. No man.... no sexually active man, should accuse a woman of being a Prostitute (malaya). Don't insult midwives yet you are still giving birth. (Usitutakne Wakunga Uzazi ungalipo)," he responded.





Shebesh has been the subject of verbal attacks from a section of Jubilee politicians after she claimed that President Kenyatta was forced to endorse football star McDonald Mariga in Kibra.





Kenyan DAILY POST



